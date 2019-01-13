× Potential for snow increasing? We have our eyes on a storm next week

The cold weather continues. Expect highs in the 20s through the day today with wind chills in the upper teens. Clouds will be on the increase tonight.

High pressure rules the roost through mid week, bringing temps back up to tolerable levels. However – an upper level disturbance will move through on Wednesday – and that will bring another shot of cold air into the area.

By Friday, another storm will be on our doorstep, and will likely affect the evening commute. Currently, a wintry mix to snow is expected through the afternoon, and should transition to rain as the warm front associated with the storm moves north. Cold air will funnel in behind the storm, setting the stage for a potentially larger storm on Sunday. This storm – if it tracks correctly – could be a major winter storm. I’m not saying break out the mad dash for milk and eggs yet – but we are going to be watching this thing like a hawk.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Early clouds to sun. High: Upper 20s-near 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Mix/Rain in the afternoon. High: Low 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli