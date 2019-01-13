The Real Story: Lamont’s first sit-down interview as Governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, a wide-ranging discussion with Connecticut's new governor, Ned Lamont. We have him for his first interview since taking office!

He's received many accolades, even from legislative Republicans, because of his "collaboration rather than confrontation" approach to solving the state's problems (chief of which is the budget). Gov. Lamont has been engaged in deep discussions on what it will take to wipe out the huge deficit, currently estimated at $1.7B, for the fiscal year starting July 1. He will present his plan to the General Assembly by February 20.



Among the other topics the Governor discussed with Al and Jenn are casino expansion (including sports betting), job creation, and his call for paid family and medical leave.

Also this week, an exclusive one-on-one with the new Lieutenant Governor, Susan Bysiewicz. FOX61 News Political Reporter Matt Caron sat down with her as she moved into her office for her first full day on the job.