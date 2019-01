Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Quinnipiac will host the women's Frozen Four at the People's United Center in Hamden in March, and if there is a way the Bobcats can be a part of it, Melissa Samoskevich will lead them there.

The pride of Sandy Hook knows how to reach lofty goals. After all, the captain of the Bobcats is also a member of USA Hockey.

FOX61's Sports Director Rich Coppola has the story.