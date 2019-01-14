Connecticut Military Fund available for families impacted by shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Among those impacted by the partial government shut down are members of the United States Coast Guard, which is the only branch of the military that is not getting paid during the shutdown because they are under the Department of Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, who has sponsored a bill to get the USCG paid during the shutdown, said there could be immediate help for those living here in Connecticut.

Despite US Customs and Border Protection agents saying otherwise, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro contends a manufactured border crisis is responsible for a partial government shut down, which will force Coast Guard families to miss paychecks beginning Tuesday.

"I am a mother of three, two who are special needs, who require weekly visits to Yale, who require weekly medication and we are unsure how we will be able to pay," said a weeping Coast Guard wife and mom, Courtney.

"When you do this job and you love your country and then your country is not thinking of you and taking care of you and supporting you, that just weighs on all of them," said Rebecca, another Coast Guard wife and mom.

These women were only permitted by the Coast Guard to give their first name and could not reveal where their husbands are stationed.

Started in 2005, the Connecticut Military Fund is designed to help families like these.

"Although there is a limit of $5,000, there is no limit to the number of times an individual can apply," said Russell Bonaccorso, State Military Administrative and Programs Officer.

"So, if you applied once and you receive the maximum amount, you are still eligible to apply again."

And, he says, applications are reviewed within seven business days by a six member board.

"Once they agree, I get a check in the mail the next day," said Bonaccorso.

"It’s not just not getting paid. It’s the pride that my husband continues to have for his job," said Courtney, with tears in her eyes.

Technically, to be eligible for a $5,000 grant, the applicant and service member must be residents of Connecticut, which not all of these Coast Guard families are.

However, the state says they are reviewing that policy.