× Fox 61 Sports Director Rich Coppola named Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year

HARTFORD — Rich Coppola, Sports Director of FOX 61/CW 20 in Hartford has been named Connecticut Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).

It is Coppola’s ninth win in the Sportscaster of the Year category. NSMA members provided three nominations for their state, after which the top two vote getters were placed on the final ballot. Voting concluded at the end of December.

“I am honored to win this award from the NSMA,” said Coppola, who has been with FOX 61/CW 20 since 1989. “I see it as a team win as much as an individual honor, and I’d like to thank my FOX 61/CW 20 colleagues, who share in this prestigious award.”

“Rich is truly a team player and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said Liz Grey Godbout, Vice President of News for FOX 61/CW 20. “We pride ourselves in providing the people of Connecticut the best in local and national sports coverage, and this honor reflects not only on Rich’s talents and dedication, but to the dedication of the entire FOX 61/CW 20 team.”

Coppola will be honored during the 60th annual NSMA Awards June 22-24 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Coppola has been a part of FOX61 since March of 1989. In addition to preparing and delivering nightly sportscasts for the FOX61 News at 5pm and 10pm also anchors The FOX 61 Sports Ticket on Sunday nights. He also serves as play by play announcer for University of Connecticut Men’s Ice Hockey and Baseball telecasts on CW 20.

An East Haven native, Rich began his broadcasting career in radio at KC 101 in New Haven. From there, he continued his career working as a field producer for ESPN and then as a sportscaster at the NBC affiliate in Springfield, Mass. Rich and his wife Sue have a daughter, Gianna.