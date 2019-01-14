Grocery store in Canton helping people eat better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON - If your new year's resolutions include eating healthier, and making better food choices, ShopRite in Canton wants to help.

The ShopRite at The Shoppes at Farmington Valley has a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist on staff who is available to meet with people for free.

Shana Cerullo offers free consultations, and classes to those who are interested. She also hosts festivals, workshops, cooking classes and more.

FOX61'S Margaux Farrell met with Shana on the FOX61 Morning News to learn more about what she does, and the services that are available.

To set up a meeting with Shana you can email her at shana.cerula@wakefern.com, or visit ShopRite's website, and select the Canton location for more information.