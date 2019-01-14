× Hamden schools officials issue ‘stay put’ order after email threat

HAMDEN — School officials are instructing students and staff to stay in their classrooms Monday morning after receiving an email threat.

Officials said in a communication with parents:

“We are currently investigated a threat we received this morning via email against Hamden High School and other non-identified locations. Hamden Police are currently investigating this matter. To ensure that we take all necessary precautions all of our schools are currently following “stay put” protocols. We will continue to keep you updated.”

