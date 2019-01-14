× Hartford Healthcare to raise minimum wage to $15/hr in March

HARTFORD — Hartford Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare providers in the state, will raise its minimum wage to $15 / hour in March.

The increase will impact more than 10% of their 20,000 employees throughout Connecticut.

The new wage will go into effect on March 31. Hartford Healthcare said the move will increase employee retention, help attract great applicants for open positions, improve employee satisfaction, and create a greater sense of belonging in the organization.

“This important decision is a reflection of our respect for our staff and a product of our core value of integrity that calls us to ‘do the right thing,’ ” said Elliot Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare. “Investing in the financial security of those who work with us is further recognition of everyone’s contributions to carrying out our mission.”