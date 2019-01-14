× New Britain police arrest suspect in connection with assault on 3-year-old

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested a suspect in connection with serious injuries suffered by a three-year-old last week.

Police arrested Frank Alezander Santiago was charged with Assault 1st and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

On Thursday, New Britain Police were called to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on a report of possible child abuse. Police said a three year old girl was admitted to that hospital with a skull fracture. The child’s parent had brought her to Hospital of Central Connecticut for injuries that were allegedly sustained the day before. Because the child’s injuries were so severe, the child was transferred to CCMC.

Police said Santiago, the mother’s boyfriend, 24, of New Britain, was the sole caregiver of three year old at the time the incident occurred. They later learned that Santiago became upset with the child and caused the child’s head to hit the ground. Police said she sustained extensive internal and external injuries from the assault.