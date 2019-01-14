× New Britain police make arrest in sexual assault of 11-year-old

NEW BRITAIN — Police have made an arrest in the sexual assault of 11-year-old.

On Sunday, police arrested Javier Medina, 26, of New Britain, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Risk of Injury to a Child and 3 counts of Sexual Assault 4th. Police said Medina is accused of inappropriately touching an 11 year old female who is known to Medina on three separate occasions.

Medina is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Monday.