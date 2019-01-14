× Police in contact with hostage taker at NJ UPS facility

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ — Police responded Monday to an active shooting at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, that has turned into a hostage situation.

The building, located in a commercial district of the south New Jersey township of 6,000, is a supply chain processing facility, UPS said.

Officials said the suspect entered the facility, fired a weapon and then barricaded himself and two others in a room in the facility. Hostage negotiators are in contact with the man.

No one was injured and everyone else has been evacuated from the building.

The incident is confined to the UPS facility, Gloucester County spokeswoman Debra Sellitto said.

In a tweet just before 10 a.m. ET, the New Jersey State Police said local police were responding to an incident in Logan Township.

The township’s school district is under modified lockdown, and no one can enter or leave any of its schools after police notified the district of “police activity in a nearby industrial park,” Superintendent Patricia Haney said.

The nearby Swedesboro-Woolwich School District said it is monitoring the situation. The students are safe, the district said in a note to parents.

Developing story — more to come.

We are closely monitoring the reports of a possible active shooter situation at a UPS facility in Logan Township, NJ. pic.twitter.com/qmkNy8eAxd — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) January 14, 2019

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019