Tracking possible storm for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, we have the chance for a couple winter storms in the forecast, but let's talk about the short-term first:

Expect mostly sunny skies to start off the work week, with highs in the 30s by this afternoon.

High pressure will continue to control our weather for the next couple of days, so we'll be quiet and seasonably cool. Historically speaking, Tuesday is "rock bottom"... Which is when we reach our coldest average temperature of the year.

After that, the average temperature slowly rises with each passing day. That doesn't mean much to our day-to-day forecast, but it's just a reminder that winter is pretty much at its halfway point, even though we haven't had much winter so far this year!

Temperatures will start to moderate heading into the middle of the week with highs near 40 degrees by Wednesday. Wednesday will be a bit breezy as a result of an approaching cold front. Thursday's temperatures will be back to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, and it comes along with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

By Friday, we have some action showing up on the weather maps. While this one won't be a big snowstorm, it may create a wintry mess with a changeover to rain during Friday morning/mid-day. It's still several days away, so as we get closer to Friday, the picture becomes a bit more clear as to what we'll receive.

Now on to Sunday. The chatter on social media has already begun, as many snow-lovers are hungry for a big storm. At 6 days away, it's still far too early to talk details, but this storm has potential to be a disruptive one across Connecticut.

Within the range of possibilities right now are anywhere between a rainstorm to a mix situation to a heavy snowfall.

So what is there to do about a forecast six days away? Well, it's a wise idea to be prepared for winter anyways, so with a more active weather pattern on the way, just make sure you're ready for any snow/ice/rainstorms that we may get. We'll bring you the latest on air and online all throughout the week, so keep it here!

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 15-20.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Mix/Rain in the afternoon. High: Low 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 30s.

SUNDAY: Watching the chance for snow/mix/rain.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli