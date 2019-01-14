× Wharton Brook State Park reopens; Sleeping Giant to reopen in spring

WALLINGFORD –Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford has reopened to the public.

The park has been closed since last May due to storms caused extensive damage to several state parks.

Hundreds of trees were damaged in the storm. DEEP did extensive tree clean-up, stump removal and re-grading throughout the park.

The department said in a press release, “DEEP is also currently working closely with the Sleeping Giant Park Association to reopen Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, which also suffered extensive damage as a result of the May 15 storms and remains closed at this time. DEEP currently projects that Sleeping Giant will reopen sometime this spring.”

Governor Ned Lamont said, “Wharton Brook and Sleeping Giant are among Connecticut’s most popular state parks and we know that people have been anxious for them to re-open. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of all visitors to our state parks, and I want to thank everyone for their patience during these ongoing efforts and for heeding the closure warnings. We’re excited that Wharton Brook has re-opened and are hopeful that we’ll get Sleeping Giant back open in time as the warmer weather approaches. I want to especially thank all of the state’s partners who have assisted in the clean-up efforts – their teamwork with the state is part of what makes Connecticut’s natural resources so great.”

DEEP Commissioner-designate Katie Dykes said, “We sincerely appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to repair the damage caused by the storms of May 15 and other significant rain events. When park visitors return to Wharton Brook State Park they will find a park that has been significantly altered by Mother Nature and the impacts of climate change. Thanks to help from the Sleeping Giant Park Association we have made significant inroads in clearing the damage along many miles of trails, however much of the park remains unsafe. Once the work of clearing and repairing the trails is substantially complete, DEEP looks forward to reopening Sleeping Giant for visitors.”