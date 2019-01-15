3 men arrested following New Britain home invasion

NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police say they’ve arrested three men following a late-night home invasion.

Police say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Monday reporting a home invasion on Stanley Street.

The victim, accordnig to police, said three men, all wearing black, entered the house. The victim goes on to say they were pinned down, while the suspects stole items from inside the house.

A witness reported seeing one of the suspect running from the scene with a knife in their hand.

Officers got a description of the suspects, and sent it out to the entire police department. A short time later, a plainclothes officer saw the three suspects fitting the description on Daly Avenue.

Police say the officer saw the suspects enter a car, and drive away. Multiple officers responded to the area, and stopped the car, according to police.

Inside the car, officers found several items hat fit the description of things stolen from the home.

Police say the following three men were arrested, and charged for their involvment with the home invasion:

Dynell Cyrus Hall 6/26/1999

59 Burlington Street

Hartford, CT

Charges:

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Larceny 2nd

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd

Burglary 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st

Disorderly Conduct

Unlawful Restraint 1st

Criminal Mischief 2nd

Domonick Mathews Christopher 5/12/1994

97 Webster Ct

Newington CT

Charges:

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Burglary 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st

Larceny 2nd

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st

Interfering with an Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Deandre Brown Llyod 3/9/1998

38 Woodland Circle

East Hartford, CT

Charges:

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Burglary 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st

Larceny 2nd

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st

Interfering with an Officer

Disorderly Conduct