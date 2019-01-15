3 men arrested following New Britain home invasion

Photo Gallery
NEW BRITAIN — New Britain Police say they’ve arrested three men following a late-night home invasion.
Police say the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. Monday reporting a home invasion on Stanley Street.
The victim, accordnig to police, said three men, all wearing black, entered the house. The victim goes on to say they were pinned down, while the suspects stole items from inside the house.
A witness reported seeing one of the suspect running from the scene with a knife in their hand.
Officers got a description of the suspects, and sent it out to the entire police department. A short time later, a plainclothes officer saw the three suspects fitting the description on Daly Avenue.
Police say the officer saw the suspects enter a car, and drive away. Multiple officers responded to the area, and stopped the car, according to police.
Inside the car, officers found several items hat fit the description of things stolen from the home.
Police say the following three men were arrested, and charged for their involvment with the home invasion:
Dynell Cyrus Hall 6/26/1999
59 Burlington Street
Hartford, CT
Charges:
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Larceny 2nd
Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd
Burglary 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st
Disorderly Conduct
Unlawful Restraint 1st
Criminal Mischief 2nd
Domonick Mathews Christopher 5/12/1994
97 Webster Ct
Newington CT
Charges:
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Burglary 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st
Larceny 2nd
Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st
Interfering with an Officer
Disorderly Conduct
Deandre Brown Llyod 3/9/1998
38 Woodland Circle
East Hartford, CT
Charges:
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Burglary 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 1st
Larceny 2nd
Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st
Interfering with an Officer
Disorderly Conduct