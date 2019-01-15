× Connecticut official propose allowing early voting

HARTFORD — Connecticut officials have announced a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would allow early voting in elections.

Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said Tuesday that the amendment would require at least three days of in-person early voting and remove restrictions on casting absentee ballots. Details of the plan, including exactly when the in-person early voting would occur, aren’t yet finalized.

Merrill says 38 other states and the District of Columbia now use some form of early voting.

The state constitution requires voters to “appear on Election Day” unless they meet absentee ballot requirements including sickness or religious restrictions.

Officials say the measure is aimed at increasing voter participation.

The proposal now goes to the legislature and must be ultimately be approved by voters.