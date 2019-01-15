Danbury business damanged after 3-alarm fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Danbury fire officials say Marcello's Deli and Catering was damaged following a 3-alarm fire.

Officials say just before midnight, multiple calls came into dispatch reporting smoke coming from a structure near Lake Avenue and Hobson Street.

Fire crews quickly arrived on scene to find a large amount of smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

Deputy Chief Steve Williams, shift commander at the time, put his crews to work on what officials say turned out to be a stubborn fire in the attic space.

Officials say the fire eventually escalated to a 3-alarm blaze, calling in additional crews from Bethel, Brookfield, and Ridgefield fire departments. Danbury Police, hospital EMS, and Emergency Management also responded.

The crew battled the flames and the frigid temperatures for a few hours until the fire was eventually brough under control.

No one was in the deli at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause of the fire.