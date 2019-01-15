× East Hampton man arrested following armed robbery of a Subway

EAST HAMPTON — Police say 19-year-old Daniel Doherty was arrested and charged following an armed robbery of a Subway restaurant.

Police say the call came in around 9:20 p.m. on Monday reporting an active robbery at the Subway located at 36 East High Street.

Reportedly a handgun was shown, and Doherty ran from the restaurant on foot.

Responding officers found Doherty in a near-by parking lot, trying to flee the scene in a car.

Doherty was taken in without incident and the money and weapon were recovered.

Doherty was charged with robbery, weapon in a motor vehicle, and larceny.

He was held on a $250,000 bond, and is expected in Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.