Gov. Lamont announces public-private partnership with banks to assist essential federal workers during shutdown

HARTFORD – Governor Ned Lamont announced that a public-private partnership between the State of Connecticut and private banks, led by Webster Bank will enable essential federal workers who are required to report to work without pay to receive unemployment assistance.

“Federal workers – regardless of their employment classification – are hurting while the federal government is shut down,” Lamont said. “This is particularly true for those employees who must still report to work and incur the cost of commuting and other work-related costs without receiving a paycheck. The action I am announcing today will help federal workers affected by the shutdown understand the benefits to which they are entitled and pay the bills that they and their families are incurring.

“In addition, I have convened a public-private partnership whereby banks in Connecticut, led by Webster Bank and supported by the Connecticut Bankers Association, will provide loans to those workers who are unable to qualify for unemployment insurance. This is a great example of the business community stepping up to help the state’s citizens, and I am grateful to them for their assistance. Working together, we can ensure that federal workers receive the money necessary for critical expenses even while the federal government shutdown remains at an impasse.”

Governor Lamont’s action includes:

· For workers who are non-essential and are not required to report to work: Governor Lamont urges these workers to contact the Connecticut Department of Labor or their localAmerican Job Center, as they are eligible for unemployment assistance during the shutdown.

· For workers who are essential and are required to report to work: Governor Lamont announced a public-private partnership to access no-interest loans from private banks while the government is shutdown. In addition, he is working with legislative leadership to emergency certify a bill that would ensure Connecticut is able to take advantage of any decision by the federal government to permit essential workers to collect earned unemployment insurance benefits.

· For both classifications of workers: Governor Lamont is encouraging municipalities to delay collecting property taxes from affected employees.

“Webster Bank is pleased to work with the state to provide assistance to essential workers during this time of hardship,” John R. Ciulla, President and Chief of Executive Officer of Webster Bank, said. “Webster has a long history of supporting Connecticut and will work alongside other banks to assist residents during this difficult period.”

For more than three weeks, President Trump has pressed Congress to approve over $5 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, one of his top campaign promises in 2016.