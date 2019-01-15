× Hamden police make arrest in school threat case

HAMDEN — Police have arrested a suspect in a school threatening incident that happened Monday.

Police responded to Hamden High School, 2040 Dixwell Avenue on a threatening complaint. A threatening e-mail was sent to three Hamden High School staff members. About an hour later, a second threatening e-mail was received by the Hamden High School Administration. Detectives identified Ajaunna Laudat, a temporary contracted employee at Hamden High School as a suspect.

Laudat confessed to police sending the threatening e-mails, saying she wanted the students to leave early.

Ajaunna Laudat, 21, of New Haven was charged with Threatening in the 1st Degree, Falsely Reporting an Incident and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. She was held on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on January 25.