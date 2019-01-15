Make-A-Wish year end update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 has partnered with Make A Wish Connecticut to bring you stories of joy an excitement all year long, so we compiled a look back at all of the great stories from the past few months.

After many difficult months battling leukemia, and a bone marrow transmission, 15-year old Josh Rubenstein is enjoying his retreat in the trees, in his Trumbull backyard.

In Farmington, Noah Moquette’s wish for a pool came true, so he can play and enjoy the summer despite having sickle cell, the same condition that claimed his brother’s life.

Briana Zhanay may not be able to express the happiness in words, but she was overjoyed on her wish trip to meet the pope. A wish granted with the help of Father Doherty at St. Clements castle in Portland.

A lot of magical, Disney dreams came true this year. Little girls Lily, Vera, Chloe and Audrey all went on Disney vacations with their families.

All of these wishes wouldn’t be possible without generous donors: individuals as well as companies big and small.

Companies like Aetna, Macy’s, Gem Sensor, and Avangrid—who sent Jacob Ilama on a tour of Italy.

Lux Bond and Green, donating wedding rings for a Disney wedding and Jet Blue, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of flights for wish kids.