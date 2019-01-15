Man killed following stabbing in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Bridgeport Police say a man was killed after he was stabbed during a fight Monday evening.

Police say around 6:15 p.m., the 39-year-old man was stabbed inside 136 Bishop Avenue. Police say the man then left the property, and collapsed on a sidewalk nearby.

According to police, a witness called 911, and the man was found by police. He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are following leads in the case, but a suspect has not been named. Police also have not released the victim's name pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.