NEW BRITAIN -- New Britain Police Department said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday night on North Street.

At this time, his condition is unknown. Police ask anyone with any information, to contact New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3131.

No other details have been released.

Resident who lives nearby “I heard 6 shots and when I came outside, a man was lying on the ground saying help me. Cops were helping him.” #NewBritain @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/if8BY7QZoK — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 16, 2019