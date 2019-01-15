× Middletown woman arrested after bizzare police pursuit

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown woman is facing a multitude of charges after police say she lead them on a pursuit, calling it ‘fun’ and ‘exciting’.

Police say an officer saw a Toyota Avalon speed past a cruiser on Washington Street. The officer reportedly tried pulling 38-year-old Jessica Kimball over, but she drove off when the light changed to green.

According to police, the officer followed Kimball for about 3/4 of a mile while blowing through four intersections, four stop signs, passing cars in the wrong lane, and speeding past pedestrians.

The officer was about to end the pursuit after it being made clear the car wouldn’t stop, when Kimball made a sudden left turn just past the intersection of Grand Street and Clinton Avenue.

The car reportedly jumped the curb, and crashed into the driver side of a parked car in front of 50 Grand Street. The car went on to crash into the south-west side of the home at 48 Grand Street, and stopped.

According to police, Kimball then ran from the scene on foot. Police soon found her hiding on the second floor porch of 9 Clinton Avenue.

Kimball reportedly told police she had driven from police because she had to pay $800 to the DMV before she could register her car, and she didn’t want to get stopped and pay more fines.

An officer asked why she hit the house, to which she allegedly responded ‘I just got tired of flying around the city. I didn’t want to run out into Route 1’ (referring to Main Street)

Police say they then asked Kimball why she took off on foot if she wanted to stop running, to which Kimball replied, ‘I didn’t want to go to jail’.

Police took Kimball to the police department after her admission she was drinking in the car, and after alcohol was found in the car.

While booking Kimball, police say she made statements ‘showing she had no remorse or reservations about the incident’. Police say Kimball stated the pursuit was ‘fun’ and ‘exciting’.

Kimball reportedly also asked for her alcohol back so she could drink more.

Kimball faces charges of DUI, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, stop sign violations, failure to maintain lane, misuse of motor vehicle plats, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating with a suspended license, interfering with an investigation, and reckless endangerment.

Kimball was released on a $50,000 bond, and is expected in court Tuesday.

41.564422 -72.654929