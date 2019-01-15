× New Britain man arrested, charged for sexually assaulting missing 12-year-old girl

NEW BRITAIN — Police say 21-year-old Carlos Padilla, of New Britain, was arrested and charged after keeping a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing, and sexually assaulting her.

According to police , in October, Padilla was reported to be harboring a 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing. Police found the child several days later at Padilla’s apartement, located at 107 Martin Luther King Drive. He was arrested on sight.

Throughout their investigation, police learned that Padilla and the girl were engaged in a ‘sexual relationship’ for several months before she went missing from her house.

Padilla was already in jail, and was arraigned and charged Monday with sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child.