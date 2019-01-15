× Part of old Tappan Zee bridge to be demolished Tuesday, watch live at 10 a.m.

NEW YORK — The old Tappan Zee bridge, built in 1955, will start to be torn down Tuesday morning.

PIX11 reports that explosives will be used to tear down the eastern portion of the bridge beginning around 10 a.m. The western portion of the bridge is scheduled to come down by the end of the year.

A planned demolition of the old bridge was rescheduled for Tuesday, weather permitting, after heavy winds postponed its initial date last Saturday.

As a safety precaution, U.S. Coast Guard is planning a 2,500-foot radius around the operation.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

Read the full story, and how to watch the demolition live in person here.