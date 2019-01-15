× Police charge man in connection to stabbing and kidnapping investigation

HARTFORD — A man accused of stabbing a woman over 30 times and kidnapping a child on January 1, was extradited Tuesday from New York to Hartford and was charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

On January 1, Hartford police said they responded to a call regarding a woman covered in blood and was screaming for help. Police said when they arrived, they began life-saving measures where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim and her six-year-old son were in the car with Edgar Maldonado when she was repeatedly stabbed. Police added that the woman was able to escape the vehicle during the assault.

Maldonado then fled the scene with the child, according to police.

Three hours after the incident, police said they located the wanted vehicle and the missing child in Worcester, Mass. The child was found unharmed.

The following day, police said they were notified by a witness that Maldonado was at a McDonalds in Manhattan where he was then taken into custody.

