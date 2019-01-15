× Police investigating after rash of stolen cars in Connecticut, Rhode Island

STONINGTON — Stonington Police say they, along with multiple towns, are investigating stolen car incidents that happened overnight, and into Tuesday morning.

Stonington Police say around 1:45 a.m., a caller from Barnes Road reported that a suspect had just been in their house, took things, and was now approaching their neighbor’s house.

Multiple police units rushed to the address. When they arrived, they say a car was speeding off, eluding officers on Barnes Road before crashing into a stone wall.

The suspect then ran off on food, and a Norwich K9 Unit was called in to track them.

Stonington Police say they learned the crashed car was stolen out of Hebron.

Then, around 2:20 a.m., Stonington Police received another 911 call from a Farmholme Road resident (near where the first car crashed), reporting that their car was just stolen.

While Stonington Police investigated that incident, Groton Town Police soon reported to all area police departments that a car was just stolen from the Super 8 Motel on Route 12.

Following those incidents, Connecticut State Police reported they were investigating a single-car crash on I-95 in the area of exit 86 (near Super 8 Motel). No one was inside the car when State Police arrived. Police say the car involved in that crash was stolen out of Westerly, Rhode Island.

Around 6:30 a.m., Westerly Police said they had found Stonington’s stolen car from Farmholme Road, along with the car stolen out of Westerly. The car that was stolen out of Croton was later found in the Hartford area.

Stonington Police say no injuries were reported throughout the night.

Police believe the suspect who burglarized the home in the early hours of the morning on Barnes Road crashed his car, stole the car from Farmholme Road, drove to Westerly where he then stole a car there. Police then believe the suspect then stole a car in Westerly, crashed on I-95 near the Super 8 Motel, stole a car there, and then drove to Hartford.

Police are investigating.