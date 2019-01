NEW BRITAIN — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on North Street Tuesday night.

At this time, it is unknown if any injuries have been reported.

Resident who lives nearby “I heard 6 shots and when I came outside, a man was lying on the ground saying help me. Cops were helping him.” #NewBritain @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/if8BY7QZoK — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 16, 2019

#Newbritain PD now moving crime scene back further towards Stanley st @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/TL3RQWyPxj — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 16, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated.