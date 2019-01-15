× Police: Wolcott man shoots house, cars with BB gun following ‘incident’

WOLCOTT — Police say 50-year-old Joseph Leonard was arrested and charged after shooting a house and cars with a BB gun.

Police say on December 23rd, they began investigating after several reports of houses and cars damaged from being shot with a BB gun.

Detectives soon identified the suspect’s car, and found the owner. Leonard admitted to two of the reported complaints, and said that he had done the damage as retaliation for a prior incident. Police did not go into detail on what that incident was.

Leonard turned himself in on January 10th, and was charged with criminal mischief, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and breach of peace.

Leonard posted a $10,000 bond, and is expected in court January 24th.

Police also say there is an ongoing investigation of similar vandalism complains involving a BB gun that may be connected.