Report: Cop charged in pedestrian death distracted by puppy

MERIDEN — A Milford police officer charged with negligent homicide for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian with her SUV told investigators that she was distracted by a puppy in the vehicle.

The New Haven Register reports that Milford Officer Courtney Bothwell remained free on personal recognizance after a court appearance Monday on charges of negligent homicide, failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian and distracted driving.

Police say the 28-year-old Bothwell struck and killed Kristin Wilczynski in Hamden on July 20. Wilczynski, a 50-year-old mother of three from North Haven, was in a crosswalk. Bothwell, who was off-duty, stopped at the scene. There was no evidence she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No lawyer was listed for Bothwell in online court records.