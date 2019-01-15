× Silver Alert issued for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Carlos Kerrigan-Mock who was last seen at his home Monday night.

He is described as a Hispanic male, brown hair, brown eyes, 135 lbs and 5’06” tall. Police said he was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, a blue long sleeve shirt w/ the number “15” on the back in white, and a light gray sweatshirt.

Carlos is the son of West Hartford Deputy Mayor Beth Kerrigan-Mock.

Anyone with any information regarding Carlos Kerrigan-Mock’s whereabouts is asked to call West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.