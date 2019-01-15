× Suspect arrested in Foxwoods stabbing, brawl

MASHANTUCKET – Police have arrested a suspect they were searching for in connection with a stabbing and brawl on New Year’s Eve.

Mashantucket tribal police arrested Kevin Shan in New London Tuesday. The arrest was made without incident.

Kevin Shan, 19, was wanted for the stabbing on New Year’s eve at Foxwoods casino.

Shan was charged with assault 1st degree; violation of a protective order, and Breach of Peace.

The bond was $100,000 and Shan was presented in court Tuesday.