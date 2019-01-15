WorkinCT #CTConfident: Black Walnut Bread Co. finds success in East Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christian Michalowski has a passion for baking bread, “I just love the process, the form, it’s all science.”

After 20 years as a research scientist with Alexion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven he was laid off and decided to hang up his lab coat for an apron. “It’s just been overwhelming, the response, we can’t keep up, we’re making 130, 150 loaves a day and it’s just flying out the doors,” he says.

In December he and his family opened up the Black Walnut Bread Company in East Hampton.

He’s transformed the town’s old library on Main Street into a new local hot spot.

“It’s a wonderful place, it’s wonderful people, and it’s super wonderful bread,” says Christian’s mom, Ann Michalowski

Christian’s customers agree often showing up early to get their favorites.

“I love that he switches it up and has different varieties, personally I love the sourdough, it’s the best,” says customer Cathy Domin.

Michalowski is sharing his secrets behind the strong reviews.

“Whether you’re making, beer, coffee, bread, cakes, I mean when you have someone with passion about it, the products speak for themselves, says Christian. He has some advice for others who might be looking to turn their own passions into a paycheck, “Go for your dream, just do it, because you only get one shot in life and it’s paid off, it might not always pay off, but you’ll never look back and say I wish I did this or I wish I did that,” he says.

If you would like to try something off the Black Walnut menu for yourself you would be smart to visit early, most mornings they’re sold out by about 8:30a.m.