2 teens arrested in connection with New Britain murder

NEW BRITAIN — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a murder Tuesday night.

New Britain police said detectives arrested a 17 year old juvenile male and Justin Hapgood, 18, of New Britain, for the death of Erik Rivera. Hapgood was charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to be arraigned in court Thursday. The 17 year old juvenile was taken into custody and is also being held on a $2 million bond. He was charged with Accessory to Murder.

Tuesday evening around 7:34 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of North Street heard several shots fired in the area. The officer saw a fall to the ground at the intersection of North and Oak Street. The officer tried to help the victim, Erik Rivera, who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. Rivera was taken to a Hartford area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still actively investigating this case. Anyone with information can contact Detective Karl Mordasiewicz at 860-826-3141.

