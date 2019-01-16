24 Hours to Hell and Back: Who is the Gordon Ramsey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY --He’s the man who seems to love to hate.

Celebrity chef and bad boy Gordon Ramsay has been screaming at chefs for years- 13 to be exact – on Hell’S Kitchen. He’s also mastered Kitchen Nightmares, Masterchefs, and now – he’s going to hell and back. In 24 hours.

"it’s about everything I’ve learned over the last 30 years in this industry – it goes into a 24 hour time capsule and impact," said Ramsay, whose new show is '24 Hours To Hell and Back.'

In the show, which airs Wednesday on FOX61, Ramsey finds restaurants that need his help to survive. He first sends in mystery diners, and then it’s his turn.

"I go in undercover…fat suits…wigs..you name it , and announce myself – get changed, and get to work," he said.

Wednesday night it was Vasi's turn. Ramsay has one day to fix everything from the food to the atmosphere. And the restaurant’s survival is not the only thing at stake – it’s his name and his team on the line as well.

"You want to make sure they survive because you put your heart and soul into it. I have a great team – so it’s not just me – it’s an amazing team that sets them up for future success. "

"But here’s the issue, when you’re not in love with what you're doing, there’s nothing worse than cooking what you hate. If you hate it, your customers will hate it. So it’s making them fall back in love with the passion on a daily basis."

And his passion comes with a dose of screaming, which makes us wonder.

Who is the real Gordon Ramsay? Is he a rough and tumble guy or is he a pussycat? "Far from a pussycat I think," said the chef.

"I keep it real , no bs. That’s the important thing for me. I’m not going to band-aid it – im not going to kiss anyone's butt. I’m going to tell you straight."