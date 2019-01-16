× Amber Alert: Authorities search for missing 2-year-old girl, father last seen in the Bronx

THE BRONX — (WPIX) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl with autism and her father who authorities say abducted her.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death,” the alert said.

Seniya Benitez was last seen with her biological father, Christian Benitez, Tuesday afternoon at an apartment along Gleason and Castle Hill avenues.

Benitez, 21, is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with the toddler, according to police.

Seniya is described to be 3-feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored coat and multi-colored pants.

Her father is described to be 5-feet 5-inches, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and blue jeans. He was last seen traveling on the 6 train at Castle Hills Avenue.

The New York City Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Gleason Ave. in Bronx, New York at about 7:30 PM on January 15, 2019.

Visit https://t.co/SJr2M5E6t6 for more information. pic.twitter.com/9R6NxhzF0n — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 16, 2019

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York City Police Department at (866) N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting