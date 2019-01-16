× Crews rescue pair that fell into Bantam Lake

BANTAM — Emergency crews rescued two people who fell into Bantam Lake Wednesday.

Crews were called to the lake for reports of a person and vessel through the ice. When crews arrived, two parties were located between Deer Island and East Shore Rd. Using the Morris Fire Department’s Air Boat, the crew located the parties and brought them safely to shore and handed them over to Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance for evaluation.

Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department and Goshen Fire Company CT also responded.