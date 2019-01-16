× CSCU announces efforts to help federal employees impacted by shutdown

HARTFORD – Students, faculty and staff facing problems due to the partial shutdown of the federal government, may be able to get some help through the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian said in a statement, “While the effects on the college and university system so far have been limited in scope, a prolonged shutdown could adversely impact the ability of federal employees and their dependents – particularly those employed by the United States Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Bureau of Prisons – to pay tuition and other higher education expenses. In addition, the closure of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could make obtaining records necessary for certain students to complete financial aid more difficult.”

Ojakian said he was directing the schools to temporarily suspend tuition payments until the conclusion of the shutdown. “First, there is a high likelihood that students who are federal employees or dependents thereof will face cash flow problems as a result of missed paychecks. In addition, I am asking that campus administrators work with students to address the cost of books, transportation, or other social service needs that impact their enrollment and success.”

Colleges and universities will ask that students sign a document affirming that they are financially affected by the shutdown and will resume payment when the federal government reopens.