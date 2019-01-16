Dozens of people injured following 19 car crash in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTRY -- A stretch of the southbound 15 Freeway in San Bernardino country has been shut down and traffic in the area is jammed after a 19-vehicle crash left potentially dozens of people injured on a foggy Wednesday morning, officials said.

KTLA reports that the pileup occurred along the freeway, south of Oak Hills shortly after 9 a.m.

Victims were triaged at the scene, and preliminary reports indicated 35 people suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The majority of patients declined to be transported, the Fire Department said. It was unclear how many were taken to hospitals for treatment.

It is unclear what exactly caused the crash, but weather was a contributing a factor, according to the Fire Department. Video from the scene showed there was dense fog in the area at the time.

