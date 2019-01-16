× Former Foodshare CEO Gloria McAdam passes away

HARTFORD — Foodshare, the Feeding America food bank serving Hartford and Tolland counties, announced Wednesday that their former CEO Gloria McAdam passed away.

Gloria was with Foodshare for 30 years, and the organization said her passion for the cause and the people knew no bounds. They credit her with her steadfast vision that helped them become who they are today.

Gloria retired from Foodshare in 2014 in order to take the helm of GardenShare, an organization that fights hunger in the Canton, NY area where she grew up.

At the time of her departure she was quoted as saying: “While I leave Foodshare with a great deal of sadness, I know the team we’ve built shares my passion for fighting hunger and ending its causes and will be terrific stewards of this mission. I am grateful for the community, volunteers, and staff support that has helped us grow Foodshare from a tiny, grass-roots organization to one that is currently building our capacity to both feed hungry people and engage in programs to end hunger in the region. I am so proud of the work, the staff and the dedicated volunteers who work every day to end hunger. They will always be part of my family.”

Foodshare helps feed over 120,000 people in Hartford and Tolland counties. Foodshare says in 2018, they distributed nearly 12 million meals worth of food to a network of 300 local food pantries, meal programs, and Mobile Foodshare sites.

She will be missed.