Gordon Ramsay brings 'hell' to Waterbury restaurant, episode airing tonight

WATERBURY – He’s the man who seems to love to hate. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been screaming at chefs for years, 13 years on “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Ramsay’s newest show “24 Hours To Hell And Back” takes restaurants and puts them through a 24 hour boot camp and makeover. In October Ramsay came to Waterbury to take over Vasi’s restaurant and bar. The episode airs tonight, January 16, on FOX 61 at 8pm.

Tune in to the FOX 61 News at 10pm after the show to see an exclusive interview with Chef Gordon Ramsay and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episode.