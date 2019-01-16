× Haughwout sentenced in assault case

MIDDLETOWN — A man who made a name of himself with weaponized drones is headed to prison on assault charges.

Austin Haughwout was sentenced to seven years in prison, suspended after one.

Haughwout made headlines for weaponized drones that could do things like fire a gun and shoot flames.

Haughwout was found guilty on two counts of assaulting a police officer after an incident dating back to 2015. He was also ordered to serve five years probation following his time in prison.