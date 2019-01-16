LovelyTheBand performs in Hartford, nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – You may not have heard of LovelyTheBand, but you’ve likely heard their hit single “Broken.”

Some lucky fans got a treat when the band popped in to the iHeartRadio studios in Hartford Wednesday to perform.

The band is nominated for three iHeartRadio music awards: alternative rock song of the year, alternative rock artist of the year, and best new rock/alternative artist. “It’s definitely wild,” vocalist Mitchy Collins said, “based on pure data and listenership, we were told how it goes. We’re just excited to be a part of the whole shebang.”

You can watch the iHeartRadio music awards live on FOX 61 March 14 at 8pm.