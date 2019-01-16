× Man involved in New Haven officer involved shooting arrested, charged

NEW HAVEN — State Police announced Wednesday that the suspect who was at the center of an officer-involved shooting January 8th has been released from the hospital, and is now in custody.

Police say it all started around 5:45 p.m. when several undercover New Haven officers found a suspect with an active arrest warrant in the area of Lamberton Street.

The suspect, 22-year-old Marcus Rivera, started to run with officers chasing after him. Officers were able to catch Rivera, who then fought free, and continued to run away.

State Police say an ‘exchange of gunfire’ soon happened, and the suspect continued to try to elude officers.

When Rivera ran onto First Avenue, police say they were table to take him back into custody without incident.

State Police say Rivera had been shot in the pelvis, and was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for his non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the shooting.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Rivera was released from the hospital, and was turned over to State Police detectives. They arrested Rivera on the active warrant already out for his arrest, and took him to Bridgeport for processing.

Rivera was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

Rivera was soon arraigned in New Haven Superior Court.

State Police say additional charges are pending.