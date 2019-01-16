× Manchester police searching for sexual assault suspect

MANCHESTER — Police are searching for a sexual assault suspect who they say confessed and then fled.

Police said Marvin Argueta-Recinos is wanted for multiple counts of sexual assault in the second degree, fourth degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor stemming from a sexual assault investigation conducted in 2015.Police said Argueta-Recinos fled after a confession. was provided to detectives.

Argueta-Recinos could be in Manchester , East Hartford or California. He also has ties to El Salvador according to police.

If you have any information, contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.