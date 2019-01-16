× Police investigating ‘untimely death’ in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say a 70-year-old woman was found dead near Town Hall Wednesday morning.

Police say around 8:15 am., a report came in about an ‘unresponsive party’ on the ground outside of 35 Center Street.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, and declared the Manchester woman dead.

Police say the death appears to be from natural causes, but they are continuing to investigate.

Manchester Police say they are not identifying the woman, pending family notification.

Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-500.

Manchester Police Department is currently investigating an untimely death in the area of Main St. and Center St. The death is not being considered suspicious at this time. Please be aware of the increased police presence in the area. — Manchester Police Department (@Manchester_PD) January 16, 2019