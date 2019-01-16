Police investigating ‘untimely death’ in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Police say a 70-year-old woman was found dead near Town Hall Wednesday morning.
Police say around 8:15 am., a report came in about an ‘unresponsive party’ on the ground outside of 35 Center Street.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene, and declared the Manchester woman dead.
Police say the death appears to be from natural causes, but they are continuing to investigate.
Manchester Police say they are not identifying the woman, pending family notification.
Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-500.
41.776081 -72.522184