Suspect in Hartford New Year’s Day stabbing extradited back to state  

HARTFORD – The man accused of stabbing a woman over 30 times on New Year’s Day and then fleeing to New York was extradited back to Connecticut on Wednesday.

Edgar Maldonado was arraigned at Hartford Superior Court Thursday morning for his charges.

Police said this incident stemmed from a domestic assault. Maldonado waived his court appearance and only his attorney was present. Maldonado’s family members were also not interested in speaking on camera, but FOX 61 obtained an arrest warrant that contained new and disturbing details of the stabbing.

According to the warrant, the woman was stabbed in her body, chest, arms and back. Her injuries were so bad she could not anymore. Doctors had told police she suffered from a collapsed left lung.

It went on to say Maldonado had messaged his mother on Instagram and said he was sorry for what he did. At the time, his mother said she did not know his whereabouts and was concerned for his safety.

EMS crews immediately rushed to save her. She has been released from the hospital and is staying at an unknown location.

Maldonado drove away in a Toyota Corolla after the stabbing with the woman’s six-year old son in the car. That is when a nationwide alert was put out for the child and the Corolla.

The arrest warrant continued on and said someone had spotted the child walking by himself in the area of Providence Street in Worcester, Massachusetts which is also where the car was found.

Police stated they saw blood stains on the steering wheel and driver door. A bloodied, red kitchen knife was also found between the driver seat and center console.

A warrant was eventually put out for his arrest where Maldonado was charged with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor.

It was on January 2nd when a witness spotted Maldonado at a McDonald’s in Manhattan and New York Police immediately arrested him.

During the arraignment, the judge announced the woman issued a protective order against Maldonado.

“He’s to stay away from her home and wherever she is living. He’s not to make any contact with her whatsoever - whether it be writing or by phone, electronically, text message or social media. No contact at her home, workplace or anywhere else or from any third persons with whom the contact may result in annoyance or alarm to her. In the event the defendant were to post bond, he’ll be on a gps monitoring device that will require him to stay a thousand feet away from the protected person’s residence at all times,” said the judge during the arraignment.

If Maldonado were to violate any of those, he could face an additional ten years in jail.

Maldonado is being held on a $2.5 million bond and he is set to appear in court again on January 29th.

