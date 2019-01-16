Tracking two winter weather events for the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two storms on the way.

1) Friday morning (minor)

2) Saturday night - Sunday (higher impact)

But for the next two days the weather will remain quiet. Temperatures will be slightly milder today with highs near 40 degrees. The wind will pick up a bit, and we do have the chance for an evening flurry or two as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It'll bring a reinforcing shot of cold air for tonight and into tomorrow. Thursday's temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with increasing clouds.

Thursday will be dry. It won't be until around midnight into early Friday morning that a bit of snow develops. That snow may end as a mix or rain before ending mid morning. A coating to 2" of snow is possible (maybe up to 3" in the NW hills). So this won't be a lot of snow but it will be enough to slow some of you down. School delays are possible but likely won't be widespread.

Now on to Sunday. The chatter on social media has already begun, as many snow-lovers are hungry for a big storm. While there are still a bunch of details that need to be worked out, the picture is becoming a bit more clear as we get closer to the event itself.

Possibilities range from a rainstorm to a mix situation to a heavy snowfall.

While it's too early to lock anything in, it appears a messy mix is becoming more likely. Snow will develop later Saturday night. There may be several inches in the hills as that snow falls overnight. Then on Sunday morning, snow will change to ice/rain. How much of each will depend on the storm's track. A storm track farther north means more rain, as we'll be on the "warm" side of the storm. A track farther south means more ice/snow. Everyone could end with some snow on the backside of the storm Sunday night.

By Thursday we should be able to say with more confidence which scenario is more likely. The finer details of the forecast will come into view by Friday and Saturday. So for now, sit tight, keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days and make sure you have all your winter storm essentials just in case. If it's not this storm, you'll need it for the next one!

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Partly sunny, bit breezy, slight chance for a flurry in the evening. High: Near 40.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and getting colder. Lows: 12-20.

THURSDAY: AM Sun, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn snow changing to mix/rain. Drying out afternoon. High: Mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening/overnight snow. High: Low 30s.

SUNDAY: Watching the chance for snow/mix/rain. High: 30s & 40s. (maybe even 50s shore)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 20s.

