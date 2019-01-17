× 2 injured in avalanche at New Mexico ski resort

Two people were injured during an avalanche at a New Mexico ski resort, officials said.

The avalanche was reported Thursday morning at Kachina Peak, the highest point of the Taos Ski Valley resort.

The resort is about 14 miles north of Taos, New Mexico.

One person was taken to the hospital and another was being treated at the resort’s clinic, said Chris Stagg, the resort’s vice president for public affairs.

Authorities are still searching the avalanche area using probes, beacons and avalanche dogs but there is no indication that any others are trapped, Stagg said.

It’s not immediately clear what triggered the avalanche but “a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted,” the resort tweeted Thursday.

The avalanche comes a day after the resort tweeted that its lift to the Kachina Peak and hiking access would be closed because of visibility issues.

36.596000 -105.454500