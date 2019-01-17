× Amtrak announces service changes due to Saturday storm

Amtrak service through the Northeast corridor will be modified due to the impending storm.

Service Disruption: Amtrak Modifies Service in Advance of Winter Storm: amtrak.com/alert/modified… https://t.co/S1fUeD1G0U—

Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 17, 2019

Canceled service for Saturday, Jan. 19, and Sunday, Jan. 20, includes:

Capitol Limited (Chicago – Washington, D.C.): Trains 29, 30

Lake Shore Limited (Chicago – New York/Boston): Trains 49, 449, 48, 448

Cardinal (Chicago – New York), Train 50 on Jan. 19 and Train 51 on Jan. 20 between New York and Indianapolis.

Modified service for Sunday, Jan. 20, includes:

Acela Express service (Boston – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 2250, 2254, 2249, 2251, 2253 will not operate only between New York and Boston. Train 2290 is canceled entirely.

Northeast Regional service (Boston – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 160,164, 88,161,135,167 will not operate only between New York and Boston.

Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg): Trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667, 671 are canceled.

Pennsylvanian service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg – Pittsburgh): Trains 42 & 43 are canceled.

Vermonter (St. Albans, Vt. – New York – Washington, D.C.): Trains 54, 57 are not operating between St. Albans, Vt. and New Haven, Conn.

Northeast Corridor service between New York and Washington, D.C., and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.